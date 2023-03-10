Nov. 4, 1927 - March 5, 2023

CARMEL, Indiana — Jack L. Hunter, age 95, of Carmel, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Jack was born in Erie, PA, on November 4, 1927, to John and Marie Hunter.

Jack graduated from Syracuse University in 1952. He served in the United States Navy/Air Force. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Jack is survived by his wife, Ann D. Hunter; his son, David Hunter (Sharon); his daughter, Amy Stocker; his son, David Evans; his son, R.T. Evans; and his daughter, Leslie Evans (Dorothy Foley); his brother, Calvin Hunter (Sabra). Jack also leaves behind five grandchildren.

A visitation for Jack will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM with a memorial service at 1:00 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora, 740 East 86th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46240. A reception will follow on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Wolfies Grill, 1162 Keystone Way South, Carmel, IN, 46032.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association.