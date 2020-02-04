Jack Lee Paine
0 entries

Jack Lee Paine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jack Lee Paine

DECATUR — Jack Lee Paine, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away February 2, 2020 at his residence.

Jack was born May 23, 1947, in Decatur, IL, the son of Charles and Catherine (Huckey) Paine. He married Gerda Schneider on July 23, 1994 in Arthur, IL. Jack retired as a tire builder from Firestone. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He was a cycling enthusiast and an avid Cardinals fan.

Surviving are his wife Gerda; children, Kristi Emme of Kansas City, MO, Natalee Plevritis (Lou) of Elmhurst, IL, Ron Humphrey (Kim) of North Port, FL, Robert Humphrey of Venice, FL, Larry Humphrey (Mindy) of Decatur, IL; brother, Ed Paine of Shelbyville, TN; eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beverly.

Funeral service will be held 6:00 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow services. Inurnment will be at, a later date, at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left to Jack's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Paine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News