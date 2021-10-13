CHESTER — Jack Snow, age 5, of Chester, IL, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 3:34 p.m. at his home in Chester, IL.

He was born on April 16, 2016 in Greenville, IL, the son of John Snow and Robyn (Mines) Ferrell. Jack was a super hero loving kid, who also enjoyed fishing, swimming, going to the park and playing with his siblings. Jack had an undeniable sweet tooth, especially for chocolate; and unlike many 5-year-old's, he was an early riser. His bright blue eyes and bear hugs will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents: John (fiancee Angela Durham) Snow of Alhambra, IL, and Robyn Ferrell of Chester, IL; sister, Grace Snow of Chester; brother, Jonny Snow of Chester; grandparents: Ken Snow of Taylorville, Arline Snow of Oconee, IL, Linda Mines of Sparta, IL; aunts: Deborah Short of Taylorville, IL, Lisa (husband Conrad) Butzer of Springboro, OH, Tina Rice of Sarasota, FL; several cousins and a great-grandfather, John Richard Gee. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobby Mines; great-grandmother, Mary Gee; and great-grandparents, Earl and Ina Snow.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville, with Pastor James Jones officiating. Burial will be in Rosamond Grove Cemetery in Rosemond, IL.

Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

