Jack W. Stringer

MARCO ISLAND, Florida — Jack Stringer died on January 28, 2021 in Marco Island, Florida. He was born in Moweaqua, IL on December 19, 1931. He is survived by Charlotte, his wife of 65 years; daughter, Jackie (Kevin) Lawton and son, Tim (LuAnn) Stringer. Four grandsons: Christopher (Hilary) Lawton, Brandon (Emily) Stringer, Matt (Monica Krider) Stringer, and Andrew Lawton and three great-grandsons: Jack, Wade and Nate brought him great joy. Since his death, he has two, new great-grandchildren: Noah and Charlotte. He is preceded in death by his parents: Ed and Leona (Rowe) Stringer and sister, Elaine (Bill) Furr.

Jack earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Eastern Illinois University. He taught school in Hindsboro, IL, Edinburg, IL, and Macon, IL. Jack and Charlotte started J&C Stringer Trucking in October, 1978.

Jack was especially proud of his service in the United States Marine Corp. He served during the Korean Conflict at the Chosin Reservoir where he earned the Presidential Unit Citation, the Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and two purple hearts. Jack lived a full life. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends who describe him as a great storyteller with a good sense of humor, a strong and proud man, and a devoted and loving husband.