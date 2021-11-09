MATTOON — Jack William Maxedon, age 95, passed away in Mattoon, IL.

Jack was born to Elmer and Marjorie Maxedon on November 9, 1925, in Allenville, IL. He married Norma Beaman, his wife of 46 years, in 1974, in Decatur, IL. Jack was a proud WWII and Korea veteran. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his sports, especially the Cubs and Illini.

Jack is survived by his stepson, Rick (Karen) Beaman of Olando, FL; stepdaughter, Charmaine (Dennis) Barton of Palm Coast, FL; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Maxedon; and his parents, Elmer and Marjorie Maxedon.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

Memorials to the donor's choice.

