March 17, 1952 - Feb. 20, 2023

TAYLORVILLE - Jackie Jo Fishburn, of Taylorville (formerly of Mechanicsburg) passed away February 20, 2023.

She was born March 17,1952, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Julius and Ruby Hartleroad. She married Terry Fishburn on June 26, 1970, in Rochester, IL. They later divorced.

She is survived by three children: Brian (Jennifer) Fishburn of Mechanicsburg, Philip Fishburn of Mechanicsburg, and Kevin (Jeannie) Fishburn of Upper Sandusky, OH; seven grandchildren: Brandon (Paige), Scott, Aaron, Rachel, Gary, Kaleb, and Waylon; great-grandchild, Brant; siblings: Linda Floyd of Alabama, Carole (Don) Lorett of Forsyth, Martie (Jeff) Copelin of Sharpsburg and Tim (Sheila) Hartleroad of Decatur; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters.

Jackie enjoyed painting, singing country music, spending time with her canary's, horseback riding and watching western movies. She was a beautician and later worked as a vet tech.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Calhoun Cemetery, Calhoun, IL.

Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Mechanicsburg is in charge of cremation.