DECATUR - Jackie Snow, 69, of Decatur, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 in her home with her husband by her side.

Celebration of Life services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Dickie Johnson and Rev. Penny Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Memorials are suggested to HSHS Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing for the visitation and service.

Jackie was born May 23, 1951 to Virgil Dee Martin, Sr. and Dail (Plowman) Martin. Jackie graduated from Lovington High School in 1969. She was later employed at Felicity Fashions in Sullivan as a seamstress, at Patterson House in Sullivan as an aide, was an Esthetics Instructor at Mr. John's School of Cosmetology, was a self employed esthetician, and retired from International Control Systems in 2013. Jackie was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who knew no enemies and always had a smile and kind word for everyone. She loved Jesus, her Lord and Savior, her family, and her church family.