Jackie Sue Goleanor

DECATUR — Jackie Sue (Tabor) Goleanor, 59 of Decatur passed away in Decatur at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 17, 2020.

Jackie was born on April 25, 1960, the daughter and youngest child of Jack and Martha Gean Tabor. Some of Jackie's fondest memories were that of growing up in their country home, helping her mother and father take care of various chores for their house and property.

Jackie graduated from Aregnta-Oreana High School in the class of 1978. She was a past employee of General Cable Corporation in Monticello. She was also a former employee of Cornerstone Group Home in Monticello. She was a past member of First Christian Church in Monticello.

Jackie is survived by her daughter Vicki Sosamon (Justin) of Monticello, her daughter Michelle Rodriguez of Las Vegas, Nevada her son Bryan Downey (Amanda) of Killeen, Texas, and her brother Dwaine Tabor (Jane) of Whitehall, Michigan. She is also survived by four granddaughters, three grandsons, her cousin Kim Witts of Oreana, her aunt Wanda Miller of Saybrook, and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Randy Tabor, and infant grandson Clayton.