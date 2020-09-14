Jackson Scott “Jack” Drew

Jack loved Cisco. He was a life-long, faithful member of Cisco United Methodist Church. He loved meeting new people and served his Cisco community as Mayor, Volunteer & Trustee of the Fire Department, American Legion Unit #1181, Little League coach, and member of the Willow Branch Cemetery Board. He proudly served on the Monticello District #25 School Board for 18 years, the Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation Board, Kirby Hospital Auxiliary (Volunteer Life-Line Installer), and in Urbana-Champaign for the Carle Hospital Auxiliary.

He was preceded in death by his son Robert “Rob” Drew and his parents: Hildred Armsworth Drew Webb and John Drew (passed away 8 months before he was born); his Stepfather, Eldon Webb; Grandparents Scott and Effie Armsworth; and very special Uncle Bill Armsworth (who was like a father to him), and Bill's wife Betty.

Jack loved God, his family, relatives, and friends. He enjoyed attending school events for his children and grandchildren, loved to play golf, bowling, riding motorcycles and scooters, going to movies, classic Country music, and playing cards with friends. He was a passionate animal lover, a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a faithful, kind, considerate and compassionate man to everyone.