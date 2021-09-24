DECATUR — Jacob Montgomery Coleman, 28, of Decatur died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Wray Offermann officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Harristown Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Jacob was born November 26, 1993 in Decatur, son of John and Judy Coleman. Jacob attended the LSA and Richland College. He enjoyed fishing and his Jeep and was an Eagle Scout. He had a very big Heart.
Surviving are his parents, brother Joseph (Barbie) Coleman; niece Amelia; nephew Bryant; and his dog, Chewy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
