URBANA, IL - Jacque Chenoweth, 85, of Urbana, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL passed away at 10:44 AM, October 31, 2020 at Amber Glen Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Urbana, IL. Graveside services will be 11:15 AM, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Union Cemetery, Oreana, IL with Pastor Bob Baker officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Argenta-Oreana Public Library.
Jacque was born August 10, 1935 the daughter of Eugene and Janice Rhodes. She married Harold E. Chenoweth on August 10, 1952 in Decatur, IL. He passed away July 24, 2007.
Survivors include her children: Rose M. Chenoweth, Urbana, IL; John E. (Karen) Chenoweth, Moline, IL; Cheri A. Chenoweth, Urbana, IL; two grandchildren: Matthew (Courtney) Chenoweth and Krista Chenoweth; and sister, Carol Napper, Harpers Ferry, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Jacque farmed along with her husband.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
