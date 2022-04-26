Jan. 2, 1944 - April 23, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Jacqueline Irene Harrell, 78, of Mt. Zion, passed away April 23, 2022, at Heritage Health in Mt. Zion.

Jacqueline was born in Greensburg, PA, on January 2, 1944, the daughter of Howard and Iva (Goulding) Wolfe. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family and the neighborhood children. She liked to bowl in her free time. She married David Harrell in Mexico.

Jacqueline is survived by her children: Dennis Harrell of Ridgecrest, CA, Connie (Donald) Wold of Decatur, David Harrell II of Ridgecrest, CA, James Harrell of Trona, CA, Sandra Harrell of Decatur, and Tiffany (Mark) Iverson of Inyodern, CA; siblings: James Wolfe and Sue Ann Wolfe; over twenty grandchildren; and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brother, Robert; and sister, Nancy.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing cremation services for Jacqueline. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.