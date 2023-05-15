July 25, 1945 - Feb. 24, 2023

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Canada — Jacqueline (Jackie) McNamara of Lethbridge AB, beloved wife of Larry McNamara, passed away suddenly on February 24, 2023, at the age of 77 years.

She was the daughter of Russell and Dorothy Swartz of Decatur, IL, she received a Teaching Degree from the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN. After returning to Decatur, she taught at Our Lady of Lourdes, Holy Family and worked in several Art Galleries in the States, Antique Shops in Lethbridge.

She loved collecting Art and Antiques. The walls in her house will confirm this passion. She was very competitive in Sports and won several first place tennis awards, for first in both Singles and Doubles at Salad Dressing & Margarine Conferences. She took up Golf after arriving in Lethbridge, and advanced to achieve a Hole in One in 1997 on hole #5 at the LCC. In her later years she took up pickle ball.

Moving to Lethbridge she did a lot of volunteer work at the Southern Alberta Art Gallery and worked on the committee for our former Sentimental Journey Dinner Dance. She served on the Lethbridge Community Foundation Board for a number of years.

She Loved her Cats and was inspired to write a Book about her six toed Polydactyl Cat, Sadie. Her book is called "Sadie Many Toe's." She dedicated it to her grandchildren. Her present Cat Jorja, spends her day Looking for Jackie! Her Friends know to make her happy by bringing out the Sweets!

The Friends she made after moving up from the State made Lethbridge her Comfort Spot!

Besides her loving husband, Jackie is survived by her three daughters: Kelley Messmer, Erin Favazza and Shawn Coben. Her grandchildren are Brennan Messmer and Brother Connor, Amanda Favazza and Hudson Coburn. Her brothers: William and Gary Swartz.

Jackie was predeceased by her parents, Russell and Dorothy Swartz.

The Family plans a Celebration of Life for Jackie on May 29, 2023, for Family and Friends.