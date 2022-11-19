Oct. 22 1961 - Nov. 12, 2022

DECATUR - Jacqueline L. Markham-Amsler Armstrong, age 61, of Decatur, IL, passed away at her home November 12, 2022.

Jackie was born in Decatur, IL, October 22 1961, to James and Janet Markham. Jackie graduated from Mt.Zion High School 1980. Jackie married James Armstrong, July 15, 1989.

Jackie enjoyed going to holiday craft shows with her sister and going on Caribbean cruises. She also like bowling and spending time with her friends and family!

She was proceeded in death by her sons: Thomas Amsler, Timothy Amsler; her mother, Janet Markham; and brother, Jimmy Markham.

She is survived by her husband, James Armstrong; her sons: Tyler (Samantha) Amsler, Raymond (Kelly) Armstrong. Her father, James Markham; her sister, Joyce(Ken) Trotter. She was a loving grandma to ten wonderful grandkids: Aerionna Lair, Teionna Amsler, Breionna Amsler, Braden Amsler, Lilly Amsler, Scarlett Amsler, Kaleb Weber, Rayley Armstrong, Chelesti Amsler, Serenity Amsler; and one great-granddaughter, Jamey Shackelford.

There will be a Celebration Of Life November 27, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00p.m. at Mt. Zion Fletcher Recreation Center.