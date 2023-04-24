Sept. 12, 1929 - April 22, 2023

DECATUR — Jacqueline Marie Roderick, 93, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Heritage Manor, Mt. Zion.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Spangler Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Jacqueline's honor may be given to Heritage Health of Mt. Zion Activity Department.

Jacqueline was born September 12, 1929, in Decatur, daughter of Ralph and Sula (Robinson) Holmes. She married Richard "Buck" Eugene Roderick March 7, 1947, in Hopkinsville, KY. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Jacqueline was a member of Parkway Church of the Nazarene. She had a God given talent to play the organ by ear and was a volunteer organist at St. Mary's Day Care. Jacqueline enjoyed ceramics and had an eye for fine detail. She also volunteered for the Red Cross Learn To Swim Program, teaching little ones to float.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina M. Eller (Cary) of Decatur; granddaughter, Kelsi M. Cook (Steven) of Metamora; great-grandchildren: Sean Cook, Elijah Cook, Reagan Cook; step-grandsons: Michael T. Eller of Oreana, Thomas A. Eller (Shannon) of Heyworth; step great-grandchildren: Gage Eller, Madyson Eller, Tate Eller, Tazden Eller, Treyton Eller; step great-great-grandchildren: Micah and Mylah; sister, Shirley Gaines of NC; and nephew, Murrell Hall (Nola) of Decatur.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters: Imogene Kirkland and Judith Stowell.

