Oct. 25, 1943 - Oct. 26, 2022

DECATUR - Jacqulyn Sue Francisco, 79, of Decatur, IL, passed away October 26, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Jacqulyn was born, October 25, 1943, in Altamont, IL, the daughter of James and Vivian Smith. She married Ronald Steve Francisco in Decatur, IL, and he preceded her in death.

Jacqulyn was a member of Camp Wilson Foursquare Church and a lifetime member of The Salvation Army. She was also a member of the Ladie's of the Moose and often a volunteer for the Special Olympics.

Surviving are her children: Ronald Francisco (Tina) of Pana, IL, Marion "Skip" Francisco of Decatur, IL, William "Bill" Francisco (Shannon) of Macon, IL, Derek Francisco of Decatur, IL, Sally Francisco of Decatur, IL; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was further preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Jamie Francisco.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials Camp Wilson Foursquare Church.

Condolences may be left to Jacqulyn's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.