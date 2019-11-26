James A. Campbell

MATTOON -- James A. "Jim" Campbell, 74, of Mattoon, Illinois passed away at 6:59 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center of Mattoon, Illinois.

Jim was born September 10, 1945 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of George and Hilda (Hill) Campbell. Mr. Campbell was a retired superintendent from Howell Asphalt of Mattoon, Illinois, Owner/Operator of Campbell Asphalt Trucking and Charleston Speedway in Ashmore, Illinois. He married Shirley Pedigo March 22, 2008 in Neoga, Illinois. He was a Member of the Free Methodist Church of Neoga, Illinois and the Ansar Shrine of Danville, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Campbell of Mattoon, Illinois; sons, Allen Campbell (Terrie) of Milton, Florida and Richie Smyser (Lori) of Mattoon, Illinois; daughters, Sherlyn K. Hall (Randall) of rural Gays, Illinois and Debbie Williams (Ben) of Mattoon, Illinois; daughter in law, Leah Campbell-Jenkins of Charleston, Illinois; Brothers, George Campbell (Diane) of Maroa, Illinois, Glenn Campbell of Decatur, Illinois and Roscoe Campbell of Tampa, Florida; sisters, Dorothy Brighton of Decatur, Illinois, Lois Samuel of Decatur, Illinois and Sue Himes (Kelly) of Mattoon, Illinois; Forty grandchildren, great grandchildren and spouses.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve Campbell and great granddaughter, Adelynn Claire Anderson.

Memorials are suggested to the Coles County Animal Shelter.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Free Methodist Church of Neoga, Illinois with Steve Massengill and Bob Vail officiating. Visitation will be from 3 PM until 7:00 PM Friday Nov. 29, 2019 at the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois. Burial will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery in Neoga, Illinois. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com

