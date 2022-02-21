OAKLEY — James A. "Jake" Jacoby, 59, went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2022. Jesus gently took his hand and led him away at 9:43 a.m. after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, Lovington.

Jim was born on December 27, 1962 in Decatur IL. He was the son of Ira and Dorothea (Hacker) Jacoby. He graduated from Lovington High School in 1981. He married Cheryl Peterson on November 3, 1990 and they enjoyed 31 years together.

Jim worked at the ADM Co-Gen Plant for 30 years and took pride in his work. He retired in 2019.

He attended Decatur First Christian Church. Jim lived a simple life and spent his early mornings reading his bible. He also enjoyed going to auctions and working with his son.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl; one daughter, Debra (Hunter) Pruitt;' one son, Joshua Jacoby; two grandsons; and one brother, Steve (Carole) Jacoby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Carl Mark, and two infant children.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wade, Dr. Collins, Dr. Yoon, DMH Hospice, and all his friends for their visits.

