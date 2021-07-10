GRANGER, Indiana — James A. Rowan, 93, most recently of Granger, Indiana, passed away at the Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka, Indiana on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was born on March 13, 1928 in Elkins, West Virginia to James and Laura (Engler) Rowan who both preceded him in death.

Jim was the baby in a very large family that included six half brothers and sisters along with his beloved sister, Louise Haddix of Paden City, WV, all of whom have preceded him in death. He is survived by his children: James (Lisa) Rowan, Gary Rowan, Scott (Patricia Makielski) Rowan, grandson, Andrew Rowan; nephew, Jim (Deborah) Haddix; and nieces: Sharon (Bob) Kastigar, Nicki (Rob) Turley and Penny Marconi.

Jim grew up in Philippi, West Virginia, bought his 1st airplane before his first car (his mom made him take it back) and then enlisted in the Army serving in Germany and Austria in 1945-47. After returning from service he married Alice Humphreys, she survives. Jim worked for Federal Kemper Insurance for more than 30 years in several locations in WV and Decatur, IL.

A lifetime "Mountaineers" fan, his intervention from above surely means big things to come for the Hillbillies. Dad never met a dog who he didn't like, couldn't mesmerize and who he didn't spoil.

Dad's wishes were to go back home to Philippi, West Virginia, where an interment will be scheduled in the future.

The family has requested any memorial donations in Jim's name be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl, Mishawaka, IN, 46530, cfhcare.org

