DECATUR -- James A. Young, 69, of Decatur formerly of Cottage Hills, Illinois, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Prairie Creek Village in Decatur.

Jim was born August 19, 1950 in Taylorville, Illinois the son of Lyle and Dorothy (Allen) Young. He was a longtime truck driver, member of the Open Door Fellowship Church in Alton, Illinois, and graduated from Blue Mound High School class of 1968. Jim loved to visit his friends at the Round Table restaurant in Godfrey, Illinois.

Jim is survived by his siblings Priscilla (Larry) Lobb of Hoopeston, Mary (Pete) Kinnamon of Lakeland, Florida, Margaret (Ray) Dyer of Kalispell, Montana, and Bill (Mindy) Young of Blue Mound, daughter Shilo (Reu) Shaw and grandson Wyatt Shaw of Reno, Nevada, and several nieces and nephews including a special relationship with his poker buddies, nephews Kyle Young, Alex Young, and Ryan France of Blue Mound and Luke Young of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave. Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

