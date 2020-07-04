BEMENT - James Alan Umfleet, 59, of Bement, IL passed away July 2, 2020 at his residence. James was born December 27, 1960 in Decatur, IL, the son of Billy Raymond and Loretta (Durbin) Umfleet.
James was a supervisor for Kroger and served proudly for 37 years. He then worked for Lowes in Forsyth.
James was an avid model train collector. He enjoyed boating and sitting beside bonfires. Surviving are his partner, Philip Linder; mother, Loretta Umfleet; brothers, Dan Umfleet (Connie) of Toledo, OH, Bill Umfleet (Mary Sue) of Pensacola, FL; sister, Cathy Gevock (Chris) of Elko, NV and brother in law, Art Suel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Raymond Umfleet; brother, John Raymond Umfleet, and sister Cynthia Umfleet Suel.
Private service will be held at a later date. Memorials: Carle Hospice.
Condolences may be left in memory of James at, www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
