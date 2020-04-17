× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — James Allen Abel “Jamie”, age 59, of Westerville, OH, hiked into eternity at 9:22AM on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital.

Abel will be laid to rest at a future date with full military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH. A celebration of Jamie's life will be held in a natural setting, per his wishes, at a future date.

Jamie was born July 14, 1960, in Decatur, Illinois the son of Ron Abel (Patricia) of Oreana, Illinois, and Nancy (Marshall) Conway of Decatur, IL. He earned an Associate's Degree in Psychology in 1980 from Richland Community College, a Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Arts in 1982 from Illinois State University and a Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology in 1992 from Heidelberg College. He graduated as the Distinguished Honor Graduate from the Defense Information School in 1984 and took graduate courses in marketing at the C.W. Post campus of Long Island University in 1985. In 1995, he earned accreditation from the Public Relations Society of America. He also studied the Russian language at the Defense Language School in 1983-1984 and at The Ohio State University in 2011-2014.