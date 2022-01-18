James Andrew Porter Jr.

MATTOON — On January 15, 2022, at 2:51 a.m., James (Andy) Andrew Porter Jr., went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Andy passed away at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital.

The visitation celebrating Andy's life will be Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home in Charleston, IL. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery in Rural Greenup.

Andy was born on June 17, 1960, in La Plata, MD, to James Andrew Porter Sr. and Shirley Faye (Hughes) Porter. His family moved to Ashland, KY, in 1972, where Andy graduated from Boyd County High School in 1978. Andy then graduated from Ashland State Vocational School in 1980. While in college Andy served as a police officer for Greenup County, KY. He married Shari Porter on January 6, 2008, in Casey, IL. He worked as a Telecommunication Technician for Ameren for almost 34-years. He was a member of the Mattoon Masonic Lodge and was very involved while working at CIPS – Ameren. Andy became the Chairman (President) of IBEW local 702 in 1998, and served in that role until 2014. Andy negotiated many contracts and fiercely fought for the benefits and rights of his union brothers and sisters.

Andy played a vital role in the growth and development of the Cobra Girls Softball association. He spent a tremendous amount of time supporting the girls, specifically the years in which his daughters: Breanna and Brooke were active in the league. Andy organized many tournaments and fundraising activities to help foster the continued growth of the teams.

Andy spent countless hours exploring the mountains and hollers at his grandparents rural Kentucky farm. He talked often of taking out one of the dogs and going hunting for small game. His grandma was always ready to fry up whatever he brought home, even if it was a ground hog. He kept his family entertained with many lively stories from his childhood. Andy displayed a passion for the outdoors and hunting. He was a hunter safety instructor for 6-years and enjoyed fostering a love of hunting in young and old hunters.

Andy was the patriarch of his large, blended family. He was loving and fiercely loyal to those he called his own. He cared deeply, lead boldly, fathered sacrificially, and always saw the gold in his children and grandchildren.

Andy is survived by his wife Shari Porter; his children: James (Drew) Andrew Porter III (Nikki), Breanna Porter-Carlen (Cole), Brooke Porter-Curry (Trevor), Nick Dundee (Loran), Scott Dundee (Brooke), Wade Dundee (Courtney); brother Steven Porter (Theresa) of Cattlesburg, KY; parents, James Andrew Porter Sr. and Shirley Porter of Ashland, KY; grandchildren: Lyric Dundee, Nixon Dundee, Dylan Fopay, Kaisen Carlen, Estelle Dundee, Beau Dundee, Kyler Carlen, Kolten Carlen, Kit Dundee, and Alyssa Porter, due to join our family in April. Extended family: Sue and Rod Simms, Donna and Vincent Viviani, Cody Porter, Andrew and Jada Porter, and Myriah Albrecht.

Pall bearers will be: Steven Porter, James (Drew) Porter, Cole Carlen, Trevor Curry, Nick Dundee, Wade Dundee, Scott Dundee, and honorary Kaisen Carlen.

Memorials may be given to Illinois DNR Hunters safety education and can be left at the visitation-service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for his family.