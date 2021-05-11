James Arthur Grabowski

Jim was not religious, but deeply spiritual. He liked the Bears, historical fiction and fine art. He was a powerful role model and loving father and husband. Paul says his dad taught him everything he needs to know to be a man. Geni remembers his strong moral conscience and light hearted sense of humor. Geniel knows he was not only the love of her life, but her light, her guide and her best friend. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bill and his daughter, Katherine, our baby angel, who, no doubt, is finally showing her dad around heaven with pride. As for us, the essence of Jim's strong spirit will thrive in our hearts.