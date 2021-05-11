MAHOMET — James Arthur Grabowski, 73, of Mahomet, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed on May 7, 2021, at home with family.
We will miss his twinkling blue eyes, his easy smile and children turning their heads in awe, when they think they recognize him at Christmas time, but he assured his wife, of 50 years, he would be in her heart forever. Jim was born second of three sons to the south side Chicago Grabowski family of Charles and Verda (Tripp) Grabowski.
Some of Jim's childhood experiences played a role in his keen ability to live in the present moment, choose joy and gratitude, and practice patience and tolerance. He was born in Chicago's Municipal TB Sanitarium on February 12, 1948. Remarkably, Verda didn't get to hold him until he was 8 months old. His father, Charles and brother, Bill saw him through glass for months, while he remained quarantined. At the age of 16, Jim was stabbed and his heart was punctured. He persevered a long and full recovery through innovative medical care and sheer will and determination. Jim was a gentle man with unwavering integrity and character.
He graduated from the Art Institute of Chicago. He worked for the State of IL Dept. of Employment Security for years. He married Geniel (Peterson) and they raised their children: Amy (Jerry) Aldridge, Paul Grabowski and Genifer (Mark) Oertwig. They have seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth; three nieces and a nephew and their little ones.
Jim was not religious, but deeply spiritual. He liked the Bears, historical fiction and fine art. He was a powerful role model and loving father and husband. Paul says his dad taught him everything he needs to know to be a man. Geni remembers his strong moral conscience and light hearted sense of humor. Geniel knows he was not only the love of her life, but her light, her guide and her best friend. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bill and his daughter, Katherine, our baby angel, who, no doubt, is finally showing her dad around heaven with pride. As for us, the essence of Jim's strong spirit will thrive in our hearts.
The family will have a private celebration of life in coming days. The family appreciates the thoughts and prayers extended to us and ask that commemorations be directed to The Rett Syndrome Research Trust in honor of Jim's granddaughter, Elena Oertwig.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City is assisting the family with arrangements.
