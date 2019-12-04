James Arthur Hawkins

Jim retired from Firestone in 1995 after thirty years as a tire builder. However, retirement didn't suit Jim, so he returned to the workforce, working at Lowe's for ten years. During his lifetime, Jim engaged in many hobbies. He was a tireless, life-long supporter of the Chicago Cubs; if they were playing and he could watch or listen to the game, he would do exactly that. Jim was also an avid fisherman and he spent the equivalent of years on his bass boat on Lake Shelbyville or Lake Decatur, often accompanied by Jan or one or more of his sons. Jim developed an interest in woodworking and became quite a craftsman, forming innumerable shelves, pieces of furniture, and signs from blank pieces of wood. Many of his early projects were made as gifts for family members, but in the last years of his life, Jim also turned his hobby into an additional source of income. In 2009, Jim and his youngest son purchased a 1953 Chevrolet truck, which they spent countless hours restoring. When it was complete, the truck made appearances at numerous car shows and won many awards.