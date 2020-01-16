James B. Cairns

MOUNT ZION -- James “Jimmy” B. Cairns, 83 of Mt. Zion died in his home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with his wife by his side.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm at First Christian Church (3650 North MacArthur Road, Decatur, IL). A memorial service to celebrate his life will begin at 4:30 pm. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley Cairns; daughter, Vicki (Ron) Cooper; sons, Bruce (Sharon) Cairns; Jevon (Danielle) Thomas; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

