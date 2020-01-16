James B. Cairns

MOUNT ZION -- James “Jimmy” B. Cairns, 83 of Mt. Zion died in his home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with his wife by his side.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm at First Christian Church (3650 North MacArthur Road, Decatur, IL). A memorial service to celebrate his life will begin at 4:30 pm. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley Cairns; daughter, Vicki (Ron) Cooper; sons, Bruce (Sharon) Cairns; Jevon (Danielle) Thomas; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Please sign the family guestbook and view the full obituary at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.