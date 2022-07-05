Sept. 17, 1931 - July 1, 2022

DECATUR — James B. "Jim" Brown, 90, of Decatur and formerly of Johnston City, passed away at 12:43 p.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City with Br. Nick Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Masonic and Oddfellows Cemetery in Benton. Military honors will be accorded by the Marion VFW Post #1301 and members of the Illinois National Guard Military Honors Ritual Team.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Johnston City. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.