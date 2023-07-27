April 26, 1926 - July 14, 2023

MACON — James B. Telford, age 97 of Macon, IL, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

James was born on April 26, 1926, in Salem, IL, the son of J.D. and Myrtle (Boughy) Telford. He married Eileen E. (Potts) Telford on June 11, 1948, in Carlyle, IL, and they enjoyed 75 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife, Eilleen Telford of Macon, IL; three sons: James D. Telford and wife, Jodi of Marietta, GA, John L. Telford and wife Becky of Moweaqua, IL, and Joseph A. Telford of Moweaqua; granddaughter, Jessica Dooley; and three great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents.

James honorably served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a member of the Presbyterian faith. He worked for PPG Industries Inc.

There will be no public services. Private burial will take place at East Lawn Cemetery in Salem.

Crouse Funeral Home in Salem is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.