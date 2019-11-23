DECATUR -- James Bayler, originally of Washington IL, and Decatur IL, and most recently of Woodstock GA, passed this earlier this week.

Jim apprenticed as a sign painter in Kelly's Sign Shop in Peoria IL when he was still in high school (unclear if he began during his 4th or 5th year of high school), and continued to practice his craft as a business owner in Decatur, IL., where he met Lynn Watts and got married in 1976. As owner of Bayler Signs during the 80's and 90's he left his indelible mark on many buildings, vehicles, banners, and even golf balls. Some of you reading this still owe him money.

Due to the combination of the advent of computerized vinyl lettering and Jim's lack of desire to bow to our mechanical overlords, he closed shop in the mid 90's and went to work for the University of Illinois- GO ILLINI!- Jim retired after a terrible fall from a ladder, the second such in his career, in 2002. Eventually he and my mother retired to Woodstock Ga.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother Mae, father George Sr., brother Gary, sister Nancy, and wife Lynn.

Jim is survived by his sisters Cynthia and Vicki, brothers Bill and George, daughter Teresa, son Andy, daughter in law Nicole and grandsons Trent and Jake.