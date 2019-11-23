DECATUR -- James Bayler, originally of Washington IL, and Decatur IL, and most recently of Woodstock GA, passed this earlier this week.
Jim apprenticed as a sign painter in Kelly's Sign Shop in Peoria IL when he was still in high school (unclear if he began during his 4th or 5th year of high school), and continued to practice his craft as a business owner in Decatur, IL., where he met Lynn Watts and got married in 1976. As owner of Bayler Signs during the 80's and 90's he left his indelible mark on many buildings, vehicles, banners, and even golf balls. Some of you reading this still owe him money.
Due to the combination of the advent of computerized vinyl lettering and Jim's lack of desire to bow to our mechanical overlords, he closed shop in the mid 90's and went to work for the University of Illinois- GO ILLINI!- Jim retired after a terrible fall from a ladder, the second such in his career, in 2002. Eventually he and my mother retired to Woodstock Ga.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother Mae, father George Sr., brother Gary, sister Nancy, and wife Lynn.
Jim is survived by his sisters Cynthia and Vicki, brothers Bill and George, daughter Teresa, son Andy, daughter in law Nicole and grandsons Trent and Jake.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers you donate to the American Lung Association
There will be a celebration of Jim's life at a later time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.