Dec. 16, 1954 - March 21, 2023

OREANA — James C. Dalluge, 68, of Oreana, IL, passed away March 21, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

James was born December 16, 1954, in Decatur, IL, the son of Charles Laverne and Billie Louise (Harvey) Dalluge. He married Jenny on February 9, 1991, in Decatur, IL.

James was a proud member of Carpenter Union 742. He was a very talented carpenter. Jim was elected Business Agent of Carpenters Local 742 in 1985. He remained the Business Agent until his election to become EST of the MCIRCC in 1995. He served four terms prior to his retirement in August of 2011. Jim served on many boards, including the Apprenticeship Board, Health and Welfare and Pension Fund and various other boards in the community and with the union.

Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan. He especially loved spending time with his wife and family.

Surviving are his wife Jenny; children: Rebecca Smart (Robert) of Decatur, IL, James Daniel Dalluge (Liz) of Decatur, IL, Brett Poe (Angela) of Decatur, IL; sister, Mary Dalluge of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Kelsey, Caleb, Zane, Dajia, Brian, Cameron, Nathan, Megan; great-granddaughter, Edith; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

James was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Charles "Curt" Dalluge, Robert Dalluge, and John Douglas Dalluge.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday, March 27, 2023, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Macon Township Cemetery.

Memorials: St. Jude Children's Hospital or Special Olympics.

Condolences may be left to his family at www.moranandgoebel.com.