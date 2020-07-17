James C. Elder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

URBANA - James Cloyd Elder, 80, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital's Hospice Care in Urbana, IL surrounded by family.

Born June 5, 1940, in Urbana, IL, he was the son of the late Obel and Daisy (Cloyd) Elder.

He grew up in Villa Grove, IL, and graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1958. He earned his Master's of Science Degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University. He then went on to receive his Master of Divinity at Garrett Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois and was ordained an Elder in the United Methodist Church. His final degree came with his earning a Master of Extension Education from the University of Illinois in 1989.

On December 29, 1962, he married his wife, Diana Knoespel in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He served as pastor in the United Methodist Church for 40 years serving the Sheldon's Grove, Gifford/Henning, Gibson City/Elliott, Astoria, Oneida, Blue Mound, Urbana Wesley, Forrest, and Arthur United Methodist Churches.

He was a member of the Illinois Masonic Lodge, and was often active in the Rotary Clubs in the various communities he lived.