James Carroll Braggs

DECATUR -- James Carroll Bragg, 81, of Decatur, IL passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 in St. Louis, MO.

A visitation to honor and celebrate Jim’s life will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Private family graveside will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Jim was born on February 23, 1939 in Sullivan, IL, the son of Francis Harold and Pearl Ellen (Baum) Bragg. He graduated from Sullivan High School. Jim served proudly in the United States Navy from 1956-1960. He married Donna Adams on October 14, 1973. Jim retired in 2001 as a conductor for Norfolk Southern Railway. He then worked at O’Reilly Auto Parts from 2004-2014.

Jim was an avid collector and restorer of classic cars. He was a proud father and loving papa to his sons and grandsons.

Jim is survived by his wife: Donna Bragg of Decatur, IL; sons: James L. Bragg of Lerna, IL and Dane C. (Tracy) Bragg of Buffalo Grove, IL; grandsons: Bradley Bragg, Chad (Skylar) Bragg and Wade Bragg; great grandsons: Bo Bragg and Roarke Bragg; brother-in-law: Richard Mayberry of Savoy, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Harold Dean Bragg and his sister: Darlene Mayberry.

