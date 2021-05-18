DECATUR - James David Blan, Sr., passed away on May 15, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Blan; grandson, Zachariah Foster Blan; step grandson, Mitchell Lane Dodson; and step daughter, Susie Dunn. He had seven children; 26 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren; four step children; 11 step grandchildren, and 13 step great grandchildren with Diane Blan. In later years his partner was his ex-wife, Marilyn, he had two step children and three step grandchildren with her. James loved his children and step children. He loved traveling with his stepsons: Troy, Tony, and Rick to NASCAR races all over the United States. He liked golfing, fishing, mushrooming and playing bingo with his girl Jay, and his step son Tony.
He worked at Wagner's Iron Factory, ADM when he finally ended up at Decatur housing Authority where he retired from. He was a hard worker and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
In 1998 at Beth-EL Baptist Church in Jacksonville, IL, James accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior and was baptized by Pastor Terry Teaney and his son. James is now in his eternal home with His Savior Jesus Christ.
