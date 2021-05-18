James David Blan, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Blan; grandson, Zachariah Foster Blan; step grandson, Mitchell Lane Dodson; and step daughter, Susie Dunn. He had seven children; 26 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren; four step children; 11 step grandchildren, and 13 step great grandchildren with Diane Blan. In later years his partner was his ex-wife, Marilyn, he had two step children and three step grandchildren with her. James loved his children and step children. He loved traveling with his stepsons: Troy, Tony, and Rick to NASCAR races all over the United States. He liked golfing, fishing, mushrooming and playing bingo with his girl Jay, and his step son Tony.