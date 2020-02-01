James Day "Jim" McQuality

DECATUR -- James (Jim) Day McQuality passed away at his home in Parker, Colorado on January 23rd, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. Jim was born September 30, 1940 in Decatur, Illinois, to James (Jim) Wilmer McQuality of Decatur, IL and Charlotte Ellen Day of Alton, IL. He was raised in Decatur along with his brother, Lawrence Lynn. He was an avid golfer who also had a passion for fishing, traveling and a good game of cards with friends. He had a long successful career in the radio business as a salesman, sales manager and general manager/owner.
He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Lurlene Carole Graves. Together they had many adventures, travels and wonderful times with family and friends. He was proudest of the accomplishments of his 3 children Jill, Neil and Jennifer.
Jim was active in his communities, participating in Jaycees, Masons, AMBUCS, Rotary and Kiwanis. He also served on the boards of the Salvation Army and his local golf club.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Lurlene McQuality of Parker, Colorado, his devoted children Jill Lynnette Colbeck (James) of Lone Tree, Colorado, James Neil McQuality (Dawn) of Montgomery, Illinois, and Jennifer Sue Westby (Michael) of Parker, Colorado. He is also survived by his brother, Lawrence Lynn McQuality (Janet) of Evergreen, Colorado and 6 grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at 8486 Green Island Circle, Lone Tree, Colorado on Saturday, February 22nd at 4:00 pm.
