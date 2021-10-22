DECATUR — James "Doc" Francis Fleming, DVM, 68, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Pana Community Hospital.

Doc was born November 19, 1952, in Nashua, NH, the son of Francis and Rita (Canton) Fleming. He married Lynette Sprang, in April of 1983.

Doc is survived by his wife, Lynette; and son, Michael Fleming of Decatur; and daughter, Kate Fleming-Kuhn (husband Martin Kuhn); and grandson, Malcolm Kuhn of New Berlin, IL; and sister, Anne Fleming-Hill, of Morago, CA.

Doc was preceded in death by his parents, Rita and Francis.

Doc Fleming was a graduate of the University of Illinois Veterinary School, Champaign in 1978. He practiced veterinary medicine continually for 43 years, initially as an associate vet. In 1986, he established the Assumption Veterinary Clinic. From 1987- 2014, he also operated the Decatur Area Mobile Clinic in the evenings. Doc loyally served his community and pets. Working as hard as he played, he enjoyed his: Corvettes, boating, sporting clay shooting, fishing, yard work and especially spending time with his family.

Services to celebrate Doc's life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Christian County Animal Control, 300 S. Baughman Rd., Taylorville, IL, 62568.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com

Throughout Central Illinois, countless healthy cats and dogs and the owners that love them, will miss their friend, Doc Fleming.