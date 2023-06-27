Nov. 7, 1950 - June 25, 2023

SULLIVAN — James Douglas "Perk" Perkins, 72, of Sullivan, passed away at 2:12 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Military Rites by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68 following the service outside of the funeral home. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Sullivan American Legion Post #68.

Perk was born on November 7, 1950, in Clinton; the son of John and Lena (Hoge) Perkins. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Perk married Paula S. Daily on December 31, 1992, in Flanagan; she survives. He worked for Bodine Electric as an electrician for many years. Perk enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Paula of Sullivan; daughter, Tobi (Tom) Veri of Buford, GA; grandchildren, Tyler Perkins, Warren Egan, Selah Veri and Rocco Veri; brothers: John (Carol) Perkins of Springfield, Mike (Cid) Perkins of Clinton and Jeff (Pam) Perkins of Flanagan; sisters: Marcia (Howard) Owens of Sullivan and Connie (Cliff) Dobbs of Sullivan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Spencer.

