SAVOY - James E. Donahoe, 83, of Savoy, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, while in Hospice at Illini Heritage Nursing Home, Champaign.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign with Rev. Jeff Caithamer officiating followed by private burial at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur. Visitation at the church will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.

James was born on October 14, 1938, in Decatur, the son of Edward A. and Hazel Rudy Donahoe. He married Miriam Brix on November 26, 1958, who survives.

Also surviving are one brother, Robert; and nieces and nephews: Susan (Jeff) Dippold, Craig (Tina) Mellendorf, John (Anna) Donahoe, Jeff (Michelle) Donahoe and Jacob Donahoe. He was preceded in death by a brother.

James became an Eagle Scout during high school. After graduating from Milliken University with a business degree he served in the U.S. Air Force for six years achieving the rank of Captain. James thoroughly enjoyed his long career at Eisner Foods as a buyer and counselor. Following retirement, he served as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for many years. James was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign.

