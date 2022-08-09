Jan. 15, 1936 - Aug 6, 2022

DECATUR — James E. Fletcher, 86, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Memorial Hospital surrounded by his four daughters.

Jim was born in Munfordville, KY, on January 15, 1936. He grew up in the Glendale Baptist Children's Home with his brother Sam. At age 15, Jim went on to live with a first cousin Edgar and Grace Fletcher in Anderson, IN. They became parent figures for Jim and loving grandparents to his daughters.

After graduating Anderson High school in 1953, Jim joined the US Army. He served as a paratrooper overseas with the 187th Airborne.

Upon Jim's return, he was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. It was there that he met Betty Jean Hall at a dance. He was immediately smitten. Betty became his wife and partner on May 1, 1956, until she passed away in 2015.

In 1960, Jim joined Interstate Studios as a school photographer. This was the beginning of an illustrious career that spanned over fifty years. Jim exceled in his job and won numerous awards including the ninth annual national Eastman-Kodak Leadership Award in 2007, for school photography. Children will long remember the funny and creative names he used to get the best smile. He never ceased to take school pictures, even when becoming territory manager and then franchise owner.

Jim's family, faith, and friends meant everything to him. He loved fishing, golfing, boating, and traveling to Florida and Kentucky Lake. He especially loved teaching his grandchildren to fish. Jim was a humble servant, doing anything needed at First Baptist Church and in the community. He will be missed.

Jim is survived by his four daughters: Teresa (Bryan) Mikeworth (Decatur), Tina (Mike) March (Cedar Rapids, IA), Cheryl Fletcher Bailey (Decatur) and Carla (Rob) Comerford (Decatur); seven grandchildren: Tyler Mikeworth (Rebecca), Andrew Monroe (Courtney), Clayton Bailey, Evan Comerford, Justin Mikeworth, Colleen Bailey, Maggie Comerford; great-grandchildre; nieces and nephews; brother-in-law; and sisters-in-law.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Betty of 59 years; brother, Sam Fletcher; sister-in-law, Mary-Ann Fletcher; brother-in-law, Tom Hall; Grace and Edgar Fletcher; and other loved ones.

Jim's family would like to express special thanks to the staff at Hickory Point Christian Village and Memorial Hospital for the great care Jim received.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday August 13, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 1320 W Arbor Drive, Decatur, IL.

Private family entombment will take place at the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Jim's honor may be made to Good Samaritan Inn or donor's personal preference. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.