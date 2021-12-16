CLINTON — James E. Jiles, 70 of Clinton, IL passed away 2:02 a.m. December 16, 2021, at his family home in Clinton, IL.

Services for James and his wife Robin will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. and Chaplain Ellen Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.

James was born October 14, 1951, in Clinton, IL, the son of Earl R. and Oleta (Henson) Jiles. He married Robin Lynne West May 28, 1988, in Clinton, IL. She passed away October 19, 2021.

Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Hopwood; sons: Travis W. Jiles, Jessie R. Jiles, and Michael R. (Chelsey) Jiles; grandchildren: Hayden Sheehan, Gaven, Reece, Joseph, Christian, Faith, Mckenzie, Kennedy, and Dean Jiles; and sister, Barbara (Gene) Willoughby, Clinton, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Jiles; and sisters: Alice Bolin and Ruth Durbin.

James retired from Illinois Power (Ameren) in 2012, after 38 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

