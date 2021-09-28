LEWISTOWN, Pennsylvania — James E. "Jim" Matteson, 78, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed into his eternal rest on Aug. 27, 2021 at his home in Lewistown, PA.
Mr. Matteson is survived by his wife of 56 years and nine months, Bonita J. Matteson; two sons: Douglas and wife Vicki, of New Castle, PA, and Thomas and wife Susan, of Lititz, PA; one brother, Jerry and wife Wanda Matteson of Decatur, IL.
Mr. Matteson was a member of the MacArthur High School Class of 1961 in Decatur, IL, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a member of the Centre Union Church, of Yeagertown, PA.
He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, having been saved at age 11.
For full obituary, please visit: https:/www.bohnfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.