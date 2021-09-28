 Skip to main content
James E. "Jim" Matteson

LEWISTOWN, Pennsylvania — James E. "Jim" Matteson, 78, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed into his eternal rest on Aug. 27, 2021 at his home in Lewistown, PA.

Mr. Matteson is survived by his wife of 56 years and nine months, Bonita J. Matteson; two sons: Douglas and wife Vicki, of New Castle, PA, and Thomas and wife Susan, of Lititz, PA; one brother, Jerry and wife Wanda Matteson of Decatur, IL.

Mr. Matteson was a member of the MacArthur High School Class of 1961 in Decatur, IL, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a member of the Centre Union Church, of Yeagertown, PA.

He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, having been saved at age 11.

For full obituary, please visit: https:/www.bohnfuneralhome.com.

