× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — James E. Matlock, 87, of Decatur, died June 10, 2020 in his home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, in First Baptist Church of Moweaqua, with a visitation one hour prior to service time. Everyone is encouraged to wear facemasks and practice social distancing. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Jacobs Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund.

Jim was born September 21, 1932 in Decatur, IL, the son of Elza and Gussie (Munweiler) Matlock. He married Beverly Myers on January 28, 1956 in Moweaqua, IL. She survives.

Jim was a member of First Baptist Church of Moweaqua. He was a woodcarver and loved to play the harmonica. Jim was raised in Webster-Cantrell Hall from the age of 2, until he joined the military, where he proudly served in the United States Army. Jim worked 20 years for both Agri-Fab, Inc. and Striglos.

Surviving is his wife, Beverly; son, Alan (Angela) Matlock of Sullivan, IL; daughter, Beth (Anthony) Hobbs of Decatur, IL; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents, three brothers and three sisters.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Matlock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.