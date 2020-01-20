MONTICELLO — James E. Singleton, 79, of Monticello, passed away at 6:37 p.m., January 18, 2020, at NorthShore University HealthSystem Evanston Hospital, Evanston, IL.

Jim was born July 27, 1940, in Iowa City, IA, the son of Forrest Clayton and Vera (Hileman) Singleton, and he graduated from University High School in Iowa City. On October 14, 1961, he married the love of his life, Sammy Seaton, in Iowa City, IA. Together, they built a life on a foundation of faith, family, and of course, fun. Among the memories recalled by their children and grandchildren are numerous summertime water fights and at least one Christmas time marshmallow battle. Jim liked to say that their amazing life was “all because two people fell in love.”

Jim is survived by his wife, Sammy Singleton of Monticello; children, Laura Singleton Moma (Richard) of Blue Mound, Scott Singleton (Melissa) of Crystal Lake, Kelley Singleton of Monticello, Jim Singleton (Shannon) of Monticello; grandchildren, Katie, Megan, Gabi, Kyla, Benton, Jackson; great-grandchildren, Claire, Penelope, Nora, Declan, Lucas; and brother, Lee Singleton of Ft. Worth, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents.