CUMMING, Georgia — James E. Taylor, 85, of Cumming, GA, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln, IL.

Graveside services to be held at Fairmont Cemetery, in Presque Isle, Maine. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home will be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Parkinson's Foundation or charity of your choice.

Jim was born July 20, 1935, in Presque Isle, Maine, the son of William Rainsford and Maude Elizabeth (Beckwith) Taylor. At age four, the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho where Jim attended school through 12th grade. Jim kept in contact with his classmates from Idaho Falls High School and attended many class reunions over the years. He married Ramona Hamm in November 1967 in Decatur, and to that union was born a son, James Robert Taylor. Jim also had two sons from a previous marriage Jay Duncan and Jef Duncan.

Jim was a U.S. Navy veteran, proudly serving four years on the USS Lexington. He enjoyed woodworking and reading, and was an avid Bears, Cubs and Illini fan.