June 11, 1929 - March 26, 2023

SULLIVAN — James Edmond Binion, 93, of Sullivan, passed away peacefully at his home at 7:11 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home in Sullivan. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials may be made to the Traditions Hospice.

James was born June 11, 1929, in Holland, KY, son of Roy and Flossie (York) Binion. He married Vivian Eileen England on October 29, 1949, in Sullivan; she preceded him in death on April 21, 2022. James collected clocks and brass figurines, loved honkytonk music and spending time with his family. James respected every living creature.

He is survived by his sons: Bruce (Peggy) Binion of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Royce (Sally) Binion of Wolcottville, IN; daughters: Joy (Ed) Voltenburg of Sullivan and Merry Woolsey of Henderson, KY; brother, Wilburn Binion of Sullivan; sister, Doris Rich of Arthur. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two children: Sharon and Terry Binion; five brothers and one sister.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.