DECATUR -- James Edward Gavin, 78, departed this life on April 27, 2020.

James was born in Laurel, MS to Johnny Gavin and Lula Evans on August 6, 1941. James was a man of great honor and respect. He was a dedicated member of Greater Northside Missionary Baptist Church where he was an active Superintendent for Sunday School, a member of the Usher Board and on the church Trustee Board.

James was a active member in many Masonic houses; John C. Ellis Lodge #17 Free and Accepted Masons Prince Hall Affiliation State of Illinois & Jurisdiction- where he served as Worshipful Master, St. Mary's Chapter #65 Order of Eastern Star where he served as Worthy Patron, Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free And Accepted Masons- State of Illinois & Jurisdiction where he served as Most Worshipful Grand Master, Menelik Consistory #49 Free & Accepted Scottish Rite where he served as The Illustrious Commander-in-Chief, The United Supreme Council Free & Accepted Scottish Rite where he served as Grand Inspector General of the 33 Degree, Kamar Temple #56 Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine of North & South America & Jurisdiction where he served as Illustrious Potentate, York Rite of Freemasonry where he served in many offices.