DECATUR -- James Edward Gavin, 78, departed this life on April 27, 2020.
James was born in Laurel, MS to Johnny Gavin and Lula Evans on August 6, 1941. James was a man of great honor and respect. He was a dedicated member of Greater Northside Missionary Baptist Church where he was an active Superintendent for Sunday School, a member of the Usher Board and on the church Trustee Board.
James was a active member in many Masonic houses; John C. Ellis Lodge #17 Free and Accepted Masons Prince Hall Affiliation State of Illinois & Jurisdiction- where he served as Worshipful Master, St. Mary's Chapter #65 Order of Eastern Star where he served as Worthy Patron, Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free And Accepted Masons- State of Illinois & Jurisdiction where he served as Most Worshipful Grand Master, Menelik Consistory #49 Free & Accepted Scottish Rite where he served as The Illustrious Commander-in-Chief, The United Supreme Council Free & Accepted Scottish Rite where he served as Grand Inspector General of the 33 Degree, Kamar Temple #56 Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine of North & South America & Jurisdiction where he served as Illustrious Potentate, York Rite of Freemasonry where he served in many offices.
Amongst all of James accomplishments, he was involved in the NAACP. He was very active in maintaining his health and fitness, which consisted of exercising and walking everyday. He also had an interest in collecting coins.
James leaves to cherish his memories of his nephew: Barris Gavin Sr.; great niece Nichele Gavin and 8 great-great nieces. James was preceded in death by his parents; Johnny Gavin and Lula Evans, siblings; SL Gavin, Virgil Gavin, Lucille Gavin, Charles Gavin and JC Gavin, and great nephew Barris Gavin Jr.
Public Visitation will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. at Greater Northside Missionary Baptist Church (929 N Lowber St.). Private funeral service will begin at 12:00 Noon. Services are being entrusted to Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
