CISCO — James Edward Hackett, 65, of Cisco, passed away at 10:33 a.m., February 8, 2022, at his residence.

Jim was born June 26, 1956 in Urbana, IL, the son of James M. and Dorothy (Parsons) Hackett. He married Linda Cash on August 7, 2008 in Monticello.

Jim is survived by his wife, Linda Hackett of Cisco; stepson, Rusty L. Harris of Gaffney, SC; granddaughter, Kaylee M. Harris; mother, Dorothy Hackett of Monticello; brother, John W. (Michelle) Hackett of Torrance, CA; and sister, Sharon L. McClowry of St. Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his father and brother-in-law, Brian McClowry.

Jim was a truck driver for Star Trucking. He loved his truck, Harley Davidson motorcycle, playing darts, pool, bowling, woodworking, and he was a dog lover. He was a member of the Monticello Golf Club.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Interment will be held at the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

