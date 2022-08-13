Sept. 19, 1934 - July 21, 2022

LOVELAND, Colo. — James Edward Luallen, died on July 21, 2022, as a result of Alzheimer's. He was 87 years old.

Jim was born on September 19, 1934, in Bloomington, IL, to Orville Edwin Luallen and Mary Ellen Luallen, nee McCormick. He was predeceased by brothers: Gary Luallen and Thomas Luallen.

James is survived by two sisters: Patricia Mullins and Norene Homan (Roger); his children: Betsy Graves (Tom), Jim Luallen (Karen), Becky Walker, (Mike), and Susan Hanna (Rob); his grandchildren: Whitney Gabbert (Jason), Nathan Luallen (Kelsey), Wilson Luallen, Fergus Walker, and Ryan Walker; and his five great-grandchildren: Bryce and Connor Gabbert, and Ethan, Evan, and Emmet Luallen.

The family is hosting a memorial service Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Loveland, CO.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Dementia Together at dementiatogether.org or Pathways Hospice at pathways-care.org.

