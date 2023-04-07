Jim was born on February 18, 1936, in Lovington, IL. He was the son of Raymond Edwin Ankrom and Joy Audra (Roberts), one of 12 children. He married Carolyn Sue Hildebrand on May 1, 1965, in Decatur, IL. He graduated from Lanphier High School in 1954, and was an Illinois State Trooper from 1957 to 1965. He retired from Caterpillar after 30 years of service in 1996. He proudly served as union steward for local 751 where he fiercely fought for workers' rights. He served on the Board of Directors for Decatur Earthmover Credit Union. He was half of the talented team that lavishly decorated Swartz Restaurant for Christmas from 1972 – 1992, designing and constructing the beloved train trestle that ran throughout the restaurant. His favorite title above all was "Pappy" to his grandchildren. Jim was a vital member of St. Thomas parish, an extraordinarily talented woodworker, and an avid fisherman.