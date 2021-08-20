DECATUR - James Eugene White, 88, of Decatur, passed away on August 18, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

James was born on June 1, 1933, in Blue Mound, Illinois, the son of Harry Winfield and Myrtle Zella (White) White. He served proudly in the Air Force and later worked for many years for GE. He married Charlotte Kay Rohman on November 13, 1955. James was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed working with his hands and loved old cars.

James is survived by his daughter Susanne (Ron) Blake of Avon, Indiana; grandchild Bennett James (Kelly) Blake of Chicago; 13 nieces; and six nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; and siblings: William White, Edna Johnson, Geneva Walton, Pearl James, Lois Hart, Georgia White (infant), Harry White, George White, Mary Virden, and Stella Taylor.

Visitation for James will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10am on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the same location. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#58866. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.