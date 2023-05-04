Jan. 9, 1954 - April 29, 2023

WHITE HEATH — James F. Hogan, 69, of White Heath, passed away at 6:16 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.

Jim was born January 9, 1954, in Monticello, IL, to William Wayne and Betty J. (Lewis) Hogan.

He is survived by his brothers: Joe Hogan (Nancy) of Shelbyville, Sean Hogan (Rink) of White Heath; sisters: Jane Hays (John) of White Heath, Therese Malohn (Paul) of Yorkville, Peg Foster (Greg) of Monticello, Denise Hogan of Bement, Celeste Raffaelle (Ryne) of Honeoye Falls, NY, Diane Triplett (Gene) of Monticello, and Kathy White (Jeff) of Ivesdale. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Hogan.

Jim was a farmer and enjoyed antique tractors, cats, and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a member of the I and I Antique Tractor Club.

Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, with a private family burial.

Memorials may be made to an organization of the American Heart Association or the Piatt County Animal Shelter.

